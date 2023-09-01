Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 857.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 856.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 853.05 and closed at 857.45. The stock reached a high of 859.45 and a low of 847.6. The company has a market capitalization of 478,949.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55 and the 52-week low is 710. The stock had a trading volume of 10,753,690 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹857.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,753,690. The closing price of the shares was 857.45.

