Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹853.05 and closed at ₹857.45. The stock reached a high of ₹859.45 and a low of ₹847.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹478,949.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹710. The stock had a trading volume of 10,753,690 shares on the BSE.
01 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST
