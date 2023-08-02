Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹890.65 and closed at ₹890.25. The high for the day was ₹897.25, while the low was ₹888.05. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹498,374.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹677.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,981,863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.