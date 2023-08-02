Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 890.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹890.65 and closed at ₹890.25. The high for the day was ₹897.25, while the low was ₹888.05. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹498,374.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹677.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,981,863 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:19:56 AM IST
