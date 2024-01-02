Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1029.05 and closed at ₹1032.85. The stock had a high of ₹1031.95 and a low of ₹1007.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹569,600.21 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1046.35 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 80,617 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1032.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 80,617 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1032.85.