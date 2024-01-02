Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 1032.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1029.05 and closed at 1032.85. The stock had a high of 1031.95 and a low of 1007.3. The market capitalization of the company is 569,600.21 crore. The 52-week high is 1046.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 80,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1032.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 80,617 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1032.85.

