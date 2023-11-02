Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹899.85 and closed at ₹914.2. The stock reached a high of ₹914.55 and a low of ₹896 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹513,715.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 48,824 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.