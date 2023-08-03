Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 891.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 876.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹873.85 and closed at ₹891.55. The stock reached a high of ₹890.6 and a low of ₹873. The company has a market capitalization of ₹489,822.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹901.55 and its 52-week low is ₹677.85. On the BSE, a total of 35,025 shares were traded.
03 Aug 2023, 08:18:51 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹891.55 yesterday
