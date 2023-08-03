Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 891.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 876.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 873.85 and closed at 891.55. The stock reached a high of 890.6 and a low of 873. The company has a market capitalization of 489,822.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 901.55 and its 52-week low is 677.85. On the BSE, a total of 35,025 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹891.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 35,025 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 891.55.

