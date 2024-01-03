Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1013.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1018 and closed at 1013.05. The stock reached a high of 1025.4 and a low of 1016.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 575,616.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1046.35 and its 52-week low is 736.2. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 88,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1013.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a trading volume of 88890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1013.05.

