Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹918 and closed at ₹913.6. The stock reached a high of ₹925.95 and a low of ₹916.7. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹519,445.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 37,554 shares.
03 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹913.6 on last trading day
