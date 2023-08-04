Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 871.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 875.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 874.05 and closed at 877.75. The stock reached a high of 881.95 and a low of 865.05. The market capitalization of the company is 487,418.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 677.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹875.2, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹871.95

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 875.2. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.25, which means the stock has gained 3.25 points. This suggests that Bharti Airtel stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend in the market.

04 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹868.1, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹871.95

As of the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 868.1 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.44%. The net change in the stock price is -3.85, suggesting a decrease of 3.85.

04 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹871.95, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹877.75

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 871.95, with a percent change of -0.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.8, which means the stock has decreased by 5.8. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹877.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel BSE had a volume of 62,261 shares and closed at a price of 877.75.

