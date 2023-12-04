Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1014.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1012.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's open price was 1018.95, close price was 1014.55, high was 1022.1, and low was 1008. The market capitalization stood at 569,196.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1022.1 and 736.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 403,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1014.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 403,513 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1014.55.

