Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1035.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1034.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 1031.9 and closed at 1021.9. The stock had a high of 1036.85 and a low of 1021.5. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently 581,210.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1046.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1034.75, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1035.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1034.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percentage change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.35.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.37%
3 Months2.38%
6 Months19.45%
YTD0.29%
1 Year26.61%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1033.7, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1021.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1033.7. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.8, which means the stock price has increased by 11.8.

04 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1021.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on BSE, a total of 70,944 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1021.9.

