Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Drops in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1031.9 and closed at ₹1021.9. The stock had a high of ₹1036.85 and a low of ₹1021.5. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently 581,210.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1046.35 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,944 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1034.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percentage change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.37%
|3 Months
|2.38%
|6 Months
|19.45%
|YTD
|0.29%
|1 Year
|26.61%
As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1033.7. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.8, which means the stock price has increased by ₹11.8.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on BSE, a total of 70,944 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹1021.9.
