Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 924.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 919.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 923.65 and closed at 926.4. The stock's high for the day was 928, while the low was 916. The market capitalization of the company is 518,219.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 948, and the 52-week low is 736.2. On the BSE, a total of 49,364 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹919.95, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹924.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 919.95. There has been a -0.54 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.

04 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹926.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 49,364. The closing price for the day was 926.4.

