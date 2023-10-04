Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock drops in trading today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹923.65 and closed at ₹926.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹928, while the low was ₹916. The market capitalization of the company is ₹518,219.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹948, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. On the BSE, a total of 49,364 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.