Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 865.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 867.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 856.75 and closed at 856.8. The stock had a high of 867.9 and a low of 852.9. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently at 484,036.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 710. The stock had a trading volume of 621,582 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel September futures opened at 861.05 as against previous close of 867.7

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 864.8. The bid price is 868.05 and the offer price is 868.4. The offer quantity is 950 and the bid quantity is also 950. The open interest for the stock is 41,623,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹867.3, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹865.9

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 867.3. There has been a 0.16 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹865, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹865.9

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 865 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months-0.98%
6 Months13.28%
YTD7.42%
1 Year17.81%
04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹865.9, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹856.8

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 865.9, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 9.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹856.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 621,582. The closing price for the stock was 856.8.

