Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.14%
|3 Months
|13.76%
|6 Months
|23.77%
|YTD
|28.14%
|1 Year
|21.71%
05 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1032.4, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹1015
05 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1015 on last trading day