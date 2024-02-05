Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2024

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1150.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1149.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at a price of 1153.25. The stock closed at 1150.55. The highest price reached during the day was 1159, while the lowest price was 1149.05. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel was recorded at 646719.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1200.95, and the 52-week low was 736.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6756.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel February futures opened at 1161.3 as against previous close of 1158.5

Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications company, currently has a spot price of 1150.3. The bid price stands at 1157.35, with a bid quantity of 950 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 1157.9, with an offer quantity of 950 shares. The open interest for Bharti Airtel is 31,120,100 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1150.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 6756 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1150.55.

