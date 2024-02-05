Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at a price of ₹1153.25. The stock closed at ₹1150.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1159, while the lowest price was ₹1149.05. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel was recorded at ₹646719.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1200.95, and the 52-week low was ₹736.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6756.
Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications company, currently has a spot price of 1150.3. The bid price stands at 1157.35, with a bid quantity of 950 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 1157.9, with an offer quantity of 950 shares. The open interest for Bharti Airtel is 31,120,100 shares.
