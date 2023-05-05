Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹780 and closed at ₹779.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹792.3, while the low was ₹774. The company's market capitalization was ₹4,39,143.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹877.1, and the 52-week low was ₹629.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 98,975 shares of Bharti Airtel were traded during the day.