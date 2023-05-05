Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Livemint
Bharti Airtel

In the current session, Bharti Airtel opened at 780 and reached a high of 792.3. However, it also dipped to a low of 774.

Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 780 and closed at 779.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 792.3, while the low was 774. The company's market capitalization was 4,39,143.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 877.1, and the 52-week low was 629.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 98,975 shares of Bharti Airtel were traded during the day.

05 May 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel trading at ₹788, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹779.3

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 98,975 shares were traded at a closing price of 779.3.

