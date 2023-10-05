Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹919.95 and closed at ₹924.95. The high for the day was ₹927.45, while the low was ₹919. The market capitalization of the company is ₹518,639.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹948, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 86,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.