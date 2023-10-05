Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 924.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 919.95 and closed at 924.95. The high for the day was 927.45, while the low was 919. The market capitalization of the company is 518,639.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 948, and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 86,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹924.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 86,479 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 924.95.

