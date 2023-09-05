Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 865.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 861.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 860.8 and closed at 865.9. The high for the day was 869.4, while the low was 859.4. The market capitalization of the company is 481,660.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 901.55 and 710, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹865.9 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the last day of Bharti Airtel's BSE volume was 18,691 shares, and the closing price was 865.9.

