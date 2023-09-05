Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹860.8 and closed at ₹865.9. The high for the day was ₹869.4, while the low was ₹859.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹481,660.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹901.55 and ₹710, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,691 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST
