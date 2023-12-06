Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1032.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1032.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:12:13 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1032.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1032.4
06 Dec 2023, 08:04:47 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1032.4 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!