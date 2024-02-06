Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -3.25 %. The stock closed at 1150.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1113.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 1153.25 and closed at 1150.55. The stock reached a high of 1159 and a low of 1110.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 626185.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1200.95 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 76698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1113.1, down -3.25% from yesterday's ₹1150.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that its price is at 1113.1. There has been a percent change of -3.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -37.45, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

06 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1150.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 76,698 shares with a closing price of 1,150.55.

