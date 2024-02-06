Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1153.25 and closed at ₹1150.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1159 and a low of ₹1110.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹626185.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1200.95 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 76698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.