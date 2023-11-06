Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 924.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 930.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 925 and closed at 924.15. The stock reached a high of 933.4 and a low of 922.05. The market capitalization of the company is 522,872.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 397,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹930.7, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹924.15

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 930.7 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment. Investors may interpret this as a potential opportunity to buy the stock. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

06 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹924.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 397,470. The closing price for the stock was 924.15.

