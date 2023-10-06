Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 06 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 924.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 928.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 927.65 and closed at 924.7. The stock had a high of 929.7 and a low of 920.55. The market capitalization was recorded at 520,124.5 crore. The 52-week high was at 948 and the 52-week low was at 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,979 shares.

06 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹924.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total of 49,979 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 924.7.

