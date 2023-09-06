Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 865.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 866.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 860.1 and closed at 865.05. The stock reached a high of 867 and a low of 858.55. The market capitalization of the company is 484,343.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 733.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 28,671.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹866.45, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹865.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 866.45. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

06 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹865.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 28,671. The closing price for the day was 865.05.

