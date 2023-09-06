Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock rises on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹860.1 and closed at ₹865.05. The stock reached a high of ₹867 and a low of ₹858.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹484,343.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55, while the 52-week low is ₹733.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 28,671.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.