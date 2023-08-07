Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 890.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 894 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at a price of 871.9 and closed at 871.95. The stock reached a high of 892.95 and a low of 865.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 497,284.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55 and the 52-week low is 677.85. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 405,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹894, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹890.3

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel stands at 894. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7 points.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹895.75, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹890.3

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 895.75 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.61% or 5.45 points. Overall, this suggests that Bharti Airtel stock is performing well in the market.

07 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹892.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹890.3

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 892.35 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.

07 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹891.05, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹890.3

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 891.05 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and the net change in the stock price is 0.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.45, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹890.3

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 887.45 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the value has decreased by 2.85.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹890.3

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889. It has experienced a slight decrease in its price, with a percent change of -0.15. The net change in the stock price is -1.3.

07 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹893.25, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹890.3

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that its price is 893.25. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.95 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.6, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹871.95

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889.6, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 17.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.02% or 17.65.

07 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹871.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 405,027 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 871.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.