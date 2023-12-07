LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 07 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 07 Dec 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1030.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.