Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's open price was ₹1125 and the close price was ₹1113.75. The stock had a high of ₹1155.95 and a low of ₹1122.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹640137.32 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1200.95 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 203,984 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹1137.9, which is a 2.17% increase from the previous day. The net change is 24.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that there is a bullish sentiment in the market for Bharti Airtel stock. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and may not reflect the overall trend or future performance of the stock.
