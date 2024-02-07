Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 1113.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1137.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's open price was 1125 and the close price was 1113.75. The stock had a high of 1155.95 and a low of 1122.6. The market capitalization of the company is 640137.32 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 1200.95 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 203,984 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1137.9, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹1113.75

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 1137.9, which is a 2.17% increase from the previous day. The net change is 24.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that there is a bullish sentiment in the market for Bharti Airtel stock. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and may not reflect the overall trend or future performance of the stock.

07 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1113.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 203,984 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1113.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!