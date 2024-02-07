Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's open price was ₹1125 and the close price was ₹1113.75. The stock had a high of ₹1155.95 and a low of ₹1122.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹640137.32 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1200.95 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 203,984 shares.

