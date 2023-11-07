Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹938.65 and closed at ₹930.7. The stock reached a high of ₹940.75 and a low of ₹929.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹526,664.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,152 shares.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹937.45, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 6.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or ₹6.75. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|6.98%
|6 Months
|18.32%
|YTD
|16.51%
|1 Year
|15.04%
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹937.45, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day of Bharti Airtel trading on the BSE, a total of 46,152 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹930.7.
