Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 930.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 938.65 and closed at 930.7. The stock reached a high of 940.75 and a low of 929.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 526,664.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹937.45, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹930.7

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 937.45, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 6.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or 6.75. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months6.98%
6 Months18.32%
YTD16.51%
1 Year15.04%
07 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹937.45, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹930.7

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 937.45, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹930.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Bharti Airtel trading on the BSE, a total of 46,152 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 930.7.

