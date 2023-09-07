Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 866 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 866.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 882.45 and a low of 865.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 733.6. The BSE volume for the day was 99,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 99018 shares. The closing price for the day was 866.

