Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 890.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹877.05 and closed at ₹890.3. The stock reached a high of ₹900 and a low of ₹877.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹498,095.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55, while the 52-week low is ₹677.85. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 76,965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:14:30 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹890.3 yesterday
