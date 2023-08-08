Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 890.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 877.05 and closed at 890.3. The stock reached a high of 900 and a low of 877.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 498,095.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 677.85. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 76,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹890.3 yesterday

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a trading volume of 76,965 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 890.3.

