Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹994.9, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹998.75
08 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|3 Months
|8.9%
|6 Months
|19.62%
|YTD
|24.05%
|1 Year
|19.9%
08 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹998.75, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹1023.95
08 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1023.95 on last trading day