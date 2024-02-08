Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1134.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1138.5 and closed at 1134.25. The stock reached a high of 1148.2 and a low of 1132 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 638,252.75 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1200.95 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 656,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1134.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1134.25

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1134.55. There has been a 0.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

08 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1134.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 656,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1134.25.

