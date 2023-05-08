Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel stocks take a dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:08 AM IST Livemint
Bharti Airtel

The current session data of Bharti Airtel shows that the open price was 788.1, the high was 790.35, and the low was 785.8.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's open price was 788.1 and the close price was 787.6. The high was 790.35 and the low was 785.8. The market capitalization was 439,088.08 crore. The 52-week high was 877.1 and the 52-week low was 629.05. The BSE volume was 11,067 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel trading at ₹787.3, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹787.6

Bharti Airtel's current stock price is 787.3 with a slight decrease of -0.04% or -0.3 points.

08 May 2023, 10:53 AM IST Bharti Airtel trading at ₹787.65, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹787.6

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 787.65 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.01. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable and has seen only a small increase. Further analysis of the company's financial performance and market trends may provide a better understanding of the potential future performance of the stock.

08 May 2023, 10:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel closed at ₹787.6 yesterday

On the last day of Bharti Airtel trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11122 and the closing price was 787.6. No information is available on the change in price or volume compared to the previous day.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.