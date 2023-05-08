Bharti Airtel stocks take a dip in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's open price was ₹788.1 and the close price was ₹787.6. The high was ₹790.35 and the low was ₹785.8. The market capitalization was ₹439,088.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹877.1 and the 52-week low was ₹629.05. The BSE volume was 11,067 shares.
Bharti Airtel's current stock price is ₹787.3 with a slight decrease of -0.04% or -0.3 points.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹787.65 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.01. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable and has seen only a small increase. Further analysis of the company's financial performance and market trends may provide a better understanding of the potential future performance of the stock.
On the last day of Bharti Airtel trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11122 and the closing price was ₹787.6. No information is available on the change in price or volume compared to the previous day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!