Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's opening price was ₹939.1, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹939.1 and a low of ₹932.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹526,468.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,647 shares.
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹935.85, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹937
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹935.85, with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|935.85
|-1.15
|-0.12
|961.35
|736.2
|521475.71
|Vodafone Idea
|13.81
|-0.06
|-0.43
|14.37
|5.7
|67226.65
|Tata Communications
|1732.7
|24.2
|1.42
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49381.95
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|90.3
|0.5
|0.56
|109.1
|49.8
|17653.0
|Tanla Platforms
|959.45
|9.95
|1.05
|1317.7
|506.1
|12895.04
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was ₹936.1, while the high price reached ₹940.9.
Bharti Airtel November futures opened at 942.7 as against previous close of 941.75
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 939.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 943.15, with an offer price of 943.5. The offer quantity is 950, matching the bid quantity. The stock has a high open interest of 34,146,800, indicating significant trading activity.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
BHARTI AIRTEL
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹939.6, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹937
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹939.6 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% or 2.6 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.49%
|3 Months
|7.32%
|6 Months
|18.09%
|YTD
|16.26%
|1 Year
|13.91%
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹939.6, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹937
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹939.6. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.6 rupees.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹939.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,647. The closing price for the day was ₹939.1.
