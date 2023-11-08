comScore
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 937 per share. The stock is currently trading at 935.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's opening price was 939.1, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 939.1 and a low of 932.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 526,468.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35, and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32:48 AM IST

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 935.85, with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32:10 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel935.85-1.15-0.12961.35736.2521475.71
Vodafone Idea13.81-0.06-0.4314.375.767226.65
Tata Communications1732.724.21.421956.851157.149381.95
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra90.30.50.56109.149.817653.0
Tanla Platforms959.459.951.051317.7506.112895.04
08 Nov 2023, 10:24:13 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 936.1, while the high price reached 940.9.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02:46 AM IST

Bharti Airtel November futures opened at 942.7 as against previous close of 941.75

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 939.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 943.15, with an offer price of 943.5. The offer quantity is 950, matching the bid quantity. The stock has a high open interest of 34,146,800, indicating significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:59:06 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:52:03 AM IST

08 Nov 2023, 09:36:33 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.49%
3 Months7.32%
6 Months18.09%
YTD16.26%
1 Year13.91%
08 Nov 2023, 09:19:50 AM IST

08 Nov 2023, 08:16:25 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹939.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,647. The closing price for the day was 939.1.

