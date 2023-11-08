Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's opening price was ₹939.1, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹939.1 and a low of ₹932.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹526,468.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,647 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹935.85, with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|935.85
|-1.15
|-0.12
|961.35
|736.2
|521475.71
|Vodafone Idea
|13.81
|-0.06
|-0.43
|14.37
|5.7
|67226.65
|Tata Communications
|1732.7
|24.2
|1.42
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49381.95
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|90.3
|0.5
|0.56
|109.1
|49.8
|17653.0
|Tanla Platforms
|959.45
|9.95
|1.05
|1317.7
|506.1
|12895.04
The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was ₹936.1, while the high price reached ₹940.9.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 939.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 943.15, with an offer price of 943.5. The offer quantity is 950, matching the bid quantity. The stock has a high open interest of 34,146,800, indicating significant trading activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹939.6 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% or 2.6 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.49%
|3 Months
|7.32%
|6 Months
|18.09%
|YTD
|16.26%
|1 Year
|13.91%
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹939.6. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.6 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,647. The closing price for the day was ₹939.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!