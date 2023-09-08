Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 879.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 875 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 882.95 and closed at 879.1. The stock's high for the day was 883.3 and the low was 873.4. The market capitalization of the company is 489,123.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55 and the 52-week low is 733.6. The BSE volume for the day was 47,028 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹879.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total of 47,028 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 879.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.