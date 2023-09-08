Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹882.95 and closed at ₹879.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹883.3 and the low was ₹873.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹489,123.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55 and the 52-week low is ₹733.6. The BSE volume for the day was 47,028 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.