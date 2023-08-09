Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 891.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹895.95 and closed at ₹891.05. The stock had a high of ₹895.95 and a low of ₹880.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹494,629.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹901.55, while the 52-week low was ₹699.1. The stock had a trading volume of 21,899 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST
Bharti Airtel closed at ₹891.05 yesterday
