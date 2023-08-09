Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 891.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 895.95 and closed at 891.05. The stock had a high of 895.95 and a low of 880.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 494,629.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 901.55, while the 52-week low was 699.1. The stock had a trading volume of 21,899 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹891.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 21,899 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 891.05.

