Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 1134.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1142.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1147.95 and closed at 1134.55. The highest price reached during the day was 1147.95, while the lowest price was 1116.95. The market capitalization of the company is 642,781.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1200.95, and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 175,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1134.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total of 175,061 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1134.55.

