Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 937 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 940.6 and closed at 937. The stock reached a high of 941.15 and a low of 934.6. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 525,850.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The total BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 15,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹936, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹937

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 936. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1 point.

09 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹937 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a total volume of 15,817 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 937.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.