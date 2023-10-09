Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Trading

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹928.05 and closed at ₹928.7. The stock reached a high of ₹929 and a low of ₹924.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹518,835.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹948 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 344,042 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 921.95 as against previous close of 926.0 Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 921. The bid price stands at 923.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 924.0. The bid quantity is 950, and the offer quantity is 1900. The open interest for this stock is 35,455,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹920.65, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹926.05 The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹920.65 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -5.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% and the absolute value of the decrease is 5.4. Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹918.6, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹926.05 The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹918.6, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹928.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 344,042. The closing price for the stock was ₹928.7. Share Via