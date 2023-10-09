comScore
Mon Oct 09 2023 10:02:03
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Trading

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 926.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 920.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 928.05 and closed at 928.7. The stock reached a high of 929 and a low of 924.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 518,835.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 948 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 344,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:05:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 921.95 as against previous close of 926.0

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 921. The bid price stands at 923.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 924.0. The bid quantity is 950, and the offer quantity is 1900. The open interest for this stock is 35,455,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:48:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹920.65, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹926.05

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 920.65 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -5.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% and the absolute value of the decrease is 5.4.

09 Oct 2023, 09:18:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹918.6, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹926.05

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 918.6, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:11:42 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹928.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 344,042. The closing price for the stock was 928.7.

