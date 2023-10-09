Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plunges in Trading

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹928.05 and closed at ₹928.7. The stock reached a high of ₹929 and a low of ₹924.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹518,835.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹948 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 344,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.