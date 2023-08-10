Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 884.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 882.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹882.05 and closed at ₹884.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹897.45, while the lowest price was ₹878.85. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹493,343.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹901.55, and the 52-week low was ₹699.1. The BSE volume for the day was 83,123 shares.
10 Aug 2023, 08:16:04 AM IST
