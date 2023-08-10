Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 884.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 882.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 882.05 and closed at 884.85. The highest price reached during the day was 897.45, while the lowest price was 878.85. The market capitalization of the company stood at 493,343.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 901.55, and the 52-week low was 699.1. The BSE volume for the day was 83,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

