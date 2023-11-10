Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 936.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 932.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 936.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 937 and a low of 930.9. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently at 523,771.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 16,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹936.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's BSE volume amounted to 16,325 shares. The closing price for the stock was 936.9.

