Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 926.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 922.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 908.05 and closed at 926.05. The stock reached a high of 927.95 and a low of 908.05. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 516,790.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 948 and 736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹926.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 50,338 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 926.05.

