Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares tumble as investors react to negative market conditions

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened and closed at ₹883.75. The stock reached a high of ₹883.75 and a low of ₹868.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹488,815.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹901.55 and ₹699.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,988 shares.
The stock price of Bharti Airtel is currently ₹868, which represents a decrease of 0.74% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -6.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|4.54%
|6 Months
|14.11%
|YTD
|8.52%
|1 Year
|22.31%
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 872. However, there are no active bids or offers for the stock at the moment. The open interest for Bharti Airtel stands at 37,661,800.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹874.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock is -9.3, suggesting a decrease of 9.3 in the stock price.
On the last day of Bharti Airtel's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 41,988 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹883.75.
