Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares tumble as investors react to negative market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 874.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 868 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened and closed at 883.75. The stock reached a high of 883.75 and a low of 868.5. The market capitalization of the company is 488,815.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 901.55 and 699.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹868, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹874.45

The stock price of Bharti Airtel is currently 868, which represents a decrease of 0.74% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -6.45.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months4.54%
6 Months14.11%
YTD8.52%
1 Year22.31%
11 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST Bharti Airtel August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 872.9

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 872. However, there are no active bids or offers for the stock at the moment. The open interest for Bharti Airtel stands at 37,661,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹874.45, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹883.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 874.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock is -9.3, suggesting a decrease of 9.3 in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹883.75 yesterday

On the last day of Bharti Airtel's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 41,988 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 883.75.

