Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 891.9, up 0.68% from yesterday's 885.85

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 885.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 867 and closed at 871.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 889.75 and a low of 864.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 493,814.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 888 and the 52-week low is 629.05. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 104,452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹891.9, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹885.85

Bharti Airtel's stock closed at 891.9 today, showing a percent change of 0.68. This represents a net change of 6.05 from yesterday's closing price of 885.85.

11 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹892.75, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 892.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Bharti Airtel has shown a positive trend.

11 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹892, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 892, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 6.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.69% and has gained 6.15 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.9, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 889.9 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.46% or 4.05 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 02:33 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.7, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 890.7. There has been a 0.55% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.85.

11 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.7, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹885.85

As of the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 889.7. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 890.6 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% or 4.75. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

11 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.1, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 890.1 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.5, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹885.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 890.5. There has been a 0.52 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

11 Jul 2023, 01:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.2, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 890.2 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.49% and has gained 4.35 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.9, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 890.9 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 5.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change is positive at 5.05. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.45, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 890.45. There has been a 0.52 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.6.

11 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹891.25, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 891.25 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and the net change is an increase of 5.4.

11 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 890.25 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and has gained 4.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.8, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹885.85

Bharti Airtel stock is currently trading at 890.8, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 4.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.2, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 890.2. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Bharti Airtel's stock is performing well and experiencing a small upward trend.

11 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.3, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 889.3 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and has gained 3.45 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

11 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.4, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 888.4. There has been a 0.29 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

11 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.25, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 888.25. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4. This suggests that the stock value has slightly risen.

11 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹888.7, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 888.7, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.05, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that its price is 889.05, with a net change of 3.2 and a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 889. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.15 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹891, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 891. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.15.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹889.95, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹885.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 889.95 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 4.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹887.75, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹885.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 887.75. There has been a 0.21% percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 1.9.

11 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹890.2, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹885.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 890.2 with a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.35, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, it appears that Bharti Airtel's stock is performing positively in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹884.65, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹871.1

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 884.65. There has been a 1.56% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.55.

11 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹871.1 yesterday

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 104,452 shares, with a closing price of 871.1.

