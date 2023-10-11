Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹922.05, reached a high of ₹953.6, and hit a low of ₹922.05. The stock closed at ₹924.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹533,178.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹948, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 109,590 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹953.95, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 5.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the actual increase in price is ₹5.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the BSE had a volume of 109,590 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹924.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!