Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 948.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 922.05, reached a high of 953.6, and hit a low of 922.05. The stock closed at 924.85. The market capitalization of the company is 533,178.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 948, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 109,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹953.95, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹948.7

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 953.95, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 5.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the actual increase in price is 5.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹924.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the BSE had a volume of 109,590 shares. The closing price for the day was 924.85.

