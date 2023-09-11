Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at a price of ₹880.05 and closed at ₹875.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹890.1, while the low was ₹878.6. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹494,154.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹901.55, and the 52-week low is ₹733.6. On the BSE, a total of 242,457 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹875.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 242,457 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹875.1.