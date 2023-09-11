Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 875.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at a price of 880.05 and closed at 875.1. The stock's high for the day was 890.1, while the low was 878.6. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 494,154.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 901.55, and the 52-week low is 733.6. On the BSE, a total of 242,457 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹875.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 242,457 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 875.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.